There appears to be no significant update regarding the regional track-and-field governing body’s sanctions on Cayman’s track association and its athletes.

North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) president Mike Sands told the Cayman Compass his organisation is in talks with the Cayman Islands Athletics Association and the 2019 CARIFTA local organising committee regarding the sanctions, which prohibit the CIAA from holding any official competitions and prevents Cayman Islands athletes from participating in any world events, including the Olympics.

“NACAC has been previously made aware of both releases,” Sands said, referring to press statements from the CIAA and the local organising committee stating their accounts of the situation. “We have subsequently been engaged in discussions with both the CIAA and the Cayman 2019 CARIFTA LOC with the view of arriving at an amicable solution.”

It does not appear that solution has yet been found.

The issue apparently stems from fees being charged by the LOC for international team members arriving in the Cayman Islands, which hosted the 2019 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships. While certain fees are customary, there is a discrepancy regarding the LOC’s handling of ‘extra’ team members who were not originally registered to attend or sought accommodations for longer than the five days of the sporting event.

The LOC denies it did anything wrong.

Sands declined to comment directly on the issue.

“… inasmuch as we are in talks with both the CIAA and the LOC, I will, respectfully, refrain from discussing the issue with the media at this time,” he said. “I’ve requested both parties to do likewise. I trust that you will understand our/NACAC’s position.”

CIAA president Lance Barnes has voiced his displeasure with the situation, telling the Compass last month that it was an “embarrassment” both locally and internationally. A message sent to Barnes seeking an update on the situation was not returned.