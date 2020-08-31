Cayman’s aerodrome fire unit now has three new trucks in its fleet.

On Monday, Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker debuted the new aviation fire trucks in a tweet from his Twitter account, saying, “Fabulous morning for CIFS (Cayman Islands Fire Service) with the arrival of our three new aviation Oshkosh Strikers. The old welcoming the new with a water cannon.”

Accompanying his tweet were three photos of the fire service additions, including one picture featuring the old fire trucks welcoming the new units with a customary water cannon.

A Government Information Services spokesperson confirmed the purchase, saying the Fire Service recently welcomed the arrival of the new aviation fire trucks which will replace and upgrade the existing aviation fleet.

“The trucks are the latest acquisition in the ongoing modernisation of fire-and-rescue vehicles and equipment and will support the improved safety of passengers and crew at the Owen Roberts International Airport,” the spokesperson told the Cayman Compass.

GIS is expected to release a full statement shortly on the trucks, including costs.

The new fire trucks appear similar to the Panther 6×6 truck which was acquired in 2017 to replace the fire truck at the aerodrome unit on Cayman Brac.

The Brac fire truck was damaged during a performance test at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport during which it flipped over, injuring two firemen who were in the truck at the time.

The replacement fire truck cost the government $599,328 three years ago.

According to the product overview of the Strikers on the Oshkosh website, the new aviation fire trucks offer greater fire suppression, control, safety, and versatility which maximise response.