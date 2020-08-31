Latest COVID tests return negative results

The most recent COVID-19 tests have all returned negative results, according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

In a Government Information Services press release, Williams-Rodriguez said of the 274 tests carried out since Friday, all were negative.

According to the release, 262 people are currently in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health.

Many of those in isolation in government facilities are passengers who recently arrived on repatriation flights.

There are still two active cases in the Cayman Islands, after two incoming travellers tested positive on 19 Aug.

As of Monday, there were 25.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

On Sunday, the number of cases in the United States passed 6 million. Over the past three weeks, 1 million new cases have been reported in the US.