Truck collides with police vehicle

An investigation has been launched into a collision Monday morning involving a police service vehicle and a truck.

Police say the incident occurred just after 11:15am, outside the Christopher Columbus condominiums along West Bay Road, opposite Marsh Road.

The cause of the accident is unknown. At the time of the incident, police said, officers were responding to an emergency call at Governor’s Square.

“During the course of their response, a collision occurred between the service vehicle and private vehicle,” a RCIPS spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

The blue Mitsubishi Canter truck smashed into the concrete wall outside the condominiums after colliding with the police Firearms Response Unit patrol vehicle. It received extensive damage and had to be pried from the wall and towed away.

The rear of the FRU vehicle was also badly damaged. However, it was driven away from the scene under a police escort.