Police release name of fatal stabbing victim

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death at The Strand early on Saturday morning as Lionel Ricardo Pars, 27, from George Town.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the fatal stabbing, which occurred shortly after 3:30am.

A 27-year-old man of George Town was arrested in relation to the murder.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement that detectives were aware that several people were present at the time of the stabbing.

“Several videos taken by persons at the scene have been circulating anonymously, and detectives are urgently appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” the RCIPS said.

“The laws of the Cayman Islands require us to produce best evidence. Videos circulated anonymously, as they are now, are very difficult for us to use as evidence,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the Criminal Investigation Department said. “We have a man in custody and we desperately need witnesses, people who were in The Strand on Friday night/Saturday morning, to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.