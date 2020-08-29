UPDATE: Police seek witnesses in fatal stabbing at Strand

Saturday evening update:

One man is dead from stabbing and another is under investigation for murder, police said, after a night of drinking in West Bay turned violent early Saturday morning.

Detective superintendent Peter Lansdown described the fatal altercation at the Strand as the latest in a series of alcohol-fuelled violence that has unfolded since Cayman came out of lockdown.

“We’ve had violent knife attacks almost every weekend since the COVID restrictions have been lifted. They all tend to happen in the early hours of the morning,” Lansdown told the Cayman Compass.

“Unfortunately, last night it’s resulted in a murder.”

Police are appealing to the public to help them understand how the morning’s events occurred and if the murder relates to two other incidents that left another two men seriously injured shortly after the stabbing.

A 27-year-old man of George Town was arrested in relation to the murder and remains in police custody. Lansdown said further arrests could follow.

“The whole incident is going to require quite some unravelling to determine the sequence of events, what has happened, who’s responsible for what activities,” Lansdown said.

“We know there were a number of people down there. It was a big scene. There was a lot of blood. There was a lot of debris left behind – people’s clothing, some shoes. We need to find out what’s happened.”

In a second assault, a man was hit over the head with bottles and sustained serious injuries, Lansdown said. He has been released from the hospital and police sought to interview him the same day.

Shortly after both assaults, another man was injured when he crashed a car into a wall on West Bay Road just off of Canal Point Road. The driver was trapped and found unconscious by police. That man remains in the hospital.

“He’s unconscious and has been unconscious throughout,” Lansdown said.

“The visible injuries are less than we originally thought. But we need to speak to him as soon as he comes round.”

Lansdown said a number of people were involved in the assaults, but police need to establish how many and who they were.

Witnesses have been asked to come forward with photos, videos or other evidence, either by calling the investigation’s ‘major incident room’ at 649-2930 or the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

Saturday afternoon update:

A man was stabbed to death at The Strand shopping centre early Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Police and emergency services were alerted of the incident at a night club after 3:30am. The injured man was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital and later reported dead.

A 27-year-old George Town man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Two other incidents that happened near the scene of the stabbing are also under investigation by police. A man was assaulted and received a stab wound to the head, police reported. He is being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A third incident involved a white Honda Civic crashing into a wall on West Bay Road that police said appeared to be speeding away from the Strand parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle, who is believed to have been the only occupant, was trapped and had to be extricated by the Cayman Islands Fire Service, police said.

A ‘major incident room’ has been established by law enforcement to manage the investigations. Detectives are encouraging witnesses to reach out to them at 649-2930. Anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

Original story:

Police have cordoned off a section of parking lot at The Strand shopping centre along West Bay Road after what’s believed to be a violent incident occurred there early Saturday morning.

Details are few and police have yet to issue an official press release. A representative from 911 was unable to provide information.

Investigators were on scene Saturday, scouring the section of parking lot in front of several bars and nightclubs. Police tape hung around the lot and what appeared to be identification markers appeared on the ground.

Video shared with the Compass purporting to be from the scene shows pools of blood around the complex and what appears to be a car crash on West Bay Road, directly across the street from the shopping centre. The Compass is not posting the video due to its graphic images.

The Compass will update this story as more information becomes available.