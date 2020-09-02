Flag football: Dolphins hand Deloitte first loss

A short-handed Dolphin Discovery team got a late touchdown from Angel David Chavez Ferreira on Monday to hand Deloitte its first loss of the Burger King Coed Flag Football League season.

The league recently restarted after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of play in March.

Deloitte entered the game 4-0 and atop the West Division standings but Chavez Ferreira scored twice, including late in the game, to pull away for good, as Dolphin Discovery walked off with the 20-14 win.

Cayman Auto’s Michael Smikle scored three touchdowns but that wasn’t enough to get his team its first win of the season as the mechanics finished their game with Balls Deep tied at 20.

31 Aug. results

Cayman Auto 20, Balls Deep 20

Kimpton Seafire 6, Burger King 0

Maples 6, BnP BBQ 0

Dolphin Discovery 20, Deloitte 14

Popeyes 28, Tribe Tattoo 7

Magnum 42, Cola 6

28 Aug. results

Coca Cola 34, BnP BBQ 13

Popeyes 28, Dolphin Discovery 7

Balls Deep 40, Magnum 0

Tribe Tattoo 6, Kimpton Seafire 0

Deloitte 14, Cayman Auto 6

Maples 6, Burger King 0

Schedule for Friday, 4 Sept.

7pm:

Cayman Auto vs. BBQ

Burger King vs. Dolphin Discovery

8pm:

Shottas vs. Maples

Popeyes vs. Magnum

9pm:

Burger Shack vs. Deloitte

Cola vs. Tribe Tattoo