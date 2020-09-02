Flag football: Dolphins hand Deloitte first loss

A short-handed Dolphin Discovery team got a late touchdown from Angel David Chavez Ferreira on Monday to hand Deloitte its first loss of the Burger King Coed Flag Football League season.
The league recently restarted after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of play in March.
Deloitte entered the game 4-0 and atop the West Division standings but Chavez Ferreira scored twice, including late in the game, to pull away for good, as Dolphin Discovery walked off with the 20-14 win.
Cayman Auto’s Michael Smikle scored three touchdowns but that wasn’t enough to get his team its first win of the season as the mechanics finished their game with Balls Deep tied at 20.
31 Aug. results
Cayman Auto 20, Balls Deep 20
Kimpton Seafire 6, Burger King 0
Maples 6, BnP BBQ 0
Dolphin Discovery 20, Deloitte 14
Popeyes 28, Tribe Tattoo 7
Magnum 42, Cola 6
28 Aug. results
Coca Cola 34, BnP BBQ 13
Popeyes 28, Dolphin Discovery 7
Balls Deep 40, Magnum 0
Tribe Tattoo 6, Kimpton Seafire 0
Deloitte 14, Cayman Auto 6
Maples 6, Burger King 0
Schedule for Friday, 4 Sept.
7pm:
Cayman Auto vs. BBQ
Burger King vs. Dolphin Discovery
8pm:
Shottas vs. Maples
Popeyes vs. Magnum
9pm:
Burger Shack vs. Deloitte
Cola vs. Tribe Tattoo
