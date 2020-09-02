Man charged with wounding as murder investigation continues

A 28-year-old man has been charged with wounding in connection with an assault that took place in the early hours of Saturday, shortly before the fatal stabbing of Recordo Lionel Pars close to The Strand shopping centre.

Police said Saturday that they were investigating potential links between the two incidents which occurred in close proximity to each other on Canal Point Road.

The suspect in the assault case appeared in court Wednesday morning and was granted bail with conditions after being formally charged with wounding.

Another man, who was arrested on 29 Aug. on suspicion of murder, remains in custody as investigations continue, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a press release.

Shortly after both assaults on Saturday morning, another man was injured when he crashed a car into a wall on West Bay Road, just off of Canal Point Road.

On Saturday, police appealed to the public to help them understand how the morning’s events occurred and to piece together any links among the three incidents.

“The whole incident is going to require quite some unravelling to determine the sequence of events, what has happened, who’s responsible for what activities,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said at the time.

“We know there were a number of people down there. It was a big scene. There was a lot of blood. There was a lot of debris left behind – people’s clothing, some shoes. We need to find out what’s happened.”

Anyone with information can call 649-2930. Anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.