Poll: Importing goods to Cayman

COVID-19 travel restrictions have led to a rise in imports to Cayman, as residents have increasingly turned to online shopping to bring in goods to the island.
Customs and Border Control Deputy Director Kevin Walton told the Compass in July that the higher number of imports had put additional strain on resources. He also cited unfamiliarity with the importation process as a reason for delays, with many first-time importers failing to submit the Appointment of Agent Authorisation form for goods to clear customs.
How has your experience been?
