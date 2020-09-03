Dive into Literacy Month at Camana Bay

International Literacy Day is celebrated on 8 Sept., but Camana Bay is expanding on that initiative to include the whole month.

To encourage the love of reading in children – and to help adults rediscover their enjoyment of all things literary – Camana Bay has partnered with Books & Books, Camana Bay Cinema and non-profit organisation Literacy is for Everyone to offer a host of activities, events and experiences centred around reading throughout September.

“Literacy Month is a time to encourage kids of all ages to expand their horizons, enter new worlds and experience new beginnings,” said Fraser Barrie, assistant store manager at Books & Books. “It gives a chance for these young readers to better understand their community and surroundings in an engaging way.”

Literacy is for Everyone – also known as LIFE – is dedicated to raising literacy levels in the Cayman Islands. The organisation supports initiatives that target reading ability among school-aged children and adults.

“We are so thankful to Camana Bay and Mail Boxes Etc. for their community spirit in hosting this children’s book drive for LIFE. Book drives like these are the backbone to LIFE’s Classroom Library Project, which has put over 27,000 books into classroom libraries in public schools in Cayman,” said Erin Galatopoulos, book donations coordinator for LIFE.

All are encouraged to bring gently used books, suitable for students ages 4 to 16, to the Mail Boxes Etc. drop-off box throughout September. These books will be donated to LIFE to assist in its Classroom Library Project.

“Book drives are a fantastic way for community members to show support for our public school students, and we thank you for each and every book,” Erin added.

Story time

In line with this year’s theme, Dive into Literacy, Books & Books is offering under-the-sea-themed story times for toddlers and children on 5 and 26 Sept., from 10-11am.

Scavenger hunt

Complimentary activity sheets are available at Books & Books for children to pick up and experience a water-themed scavenger hunt. Completed activity sheets can then be returned to Books & Books in exchange for a 10%-off coupon.

Literary-inspired family movie nights

Read the book, then watch the film. Families can catch a variety of ocean-themed movies throughout the month of September, ranging from classics such as ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Jaws’ to new favourites like ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Moana’. Daily shows of each movie will be at 12:30pm and 4pm Monday to Saturday and 4:15pm and 6:40pm on Sunday.

Family movie night dates

4-10 Sept.: ‘Finding Nemo’

11-17 Sept.: ‘Jaws’

18-24 Sept.: ‘The Little Mermaid’

25 Sept.-1 Oct.: ‘Moana’

Share the love of reading

Take a trip up the Rise, the only exclusively pedestrianised walkway in the Cayman Islands, for a photo with the giant READ sign throughout the month of September. If photos are shared on Facebook or Instagram using the #CamanaBay hashtag, they could be featured on Camana Bay’s social media channels.

Advent calendar competition

From 1 Sept., children ages 6-16 can visit Books & Books and share their favourite book to possibly win a chance at opening an advent calendar window during the holiday season.