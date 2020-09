Of the 94 COVID-19 tests carried out since Tuesday, all have returned negative results, according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

There are currently no active cases in the Cayman Islands, after two people who tested positive last month were given the all-clear on Tuesday.

So far, 35,668 coronavirus PCR tests have been carried out in the Cayman Islands. There have been 205 positive cases.

Worldwide, more than 25.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported.