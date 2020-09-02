Fire at Ritz-Carlton hotel extinguished

Update, 9:30pm: The fire at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been extinguished.

The hotel’s general manager, Marc Langevin, speaking to the Cayman Compass at the scene tonight, said the Cayman Islands Fire Service responded within minutes of the blaze being reported and quickly put out the flames.

The fire appears to have broken out at a linen storage area at the Bar Jack bar and restaurant on the beach side of the resort.

No one was injured, Langevin said. He added that there had also been no damage to the main hotel building.

He said the fire was first noticed on the hotel’s CCTV camera system.

“The fire was caught very early on as it was detected through our camera system,” he said, after which staff called 911 and also alerted Langevin.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the general manager said an investigation would be carried out to determine how it started.

He said there were no guests or staff in the area at the time as Bar Jack was closed for the night.

“It will reopen for business tomorrow. We just have to do the clean-up,” he said.

He added that just last week the hotel carried out a fire drill and inspection with the Fire Service.

He commended the Fire Service for its quick response and action.

Fire officers remained at the scene around 9:30pm to ensure there were no hot spots and that the flames had been fully extinguished.

Original story:

Emergency services are on the scene at The Ritz-Carlton hotel on Seven Mile Beach tonight after a fire erupted on the beachfront premises.

According to 911, the fire at a “storage shed” on the property was reported at 8:41pm.

Fire, ambulance and police services responded.

According to emergency services, no injuries have been reported.

Four fire trucks were at the scene.