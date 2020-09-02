Cayman Airways today announced confirmation of its updated repatriation flight schedule for travel in September and October from Grand Cayman.

This month, there will be three more flights from Grand Cayman to Miami, Florida – departing at 10am on Thursday, 10 Sept. and Tuesday, 15 Sept. A flight scheduled for Tuesday, 22 Sept. is now fully booked, the airline advised.

In October, there will be weekly flights to Miami on Tuesdays and weekly flights to Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesdays, as well as one flight to La Ceiba, Honduras.

From 6-27 Oct., the Tuesday flights to Miami will depart at 10am.

The airline noted that anyone travelling to the United States from Cayman must be US citizens or legally able to travel to or through that country. There currently are no special COVID-19 requirements for entering the US, other than passengers must wear masks in Miami International Airport.

Jamaica travel

Flights to Kingston will depart at 10am on Wednesday, 16 Sept. and on Wednesday, 30 Sept. The 30 Sept. flight is fully booked.

The weekly Wednesday flights to Jamaica in October will begin on 7 Oct. and will depart for Kingston at 10am.

The airline noted that people travelling to Jamaica must secure travel authorisation from the Jamaican government prior to checking in for a flight. The application can be completed online via the following links:

For Jamaican nationals: https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html

For non-Jamaicans: visitjamaica.com

Passengers who do not present the required travel authorisation when checking in for their flight, will not be able to travel, Cayman Airways noted.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, passengers from Cayman will not be required to undergo a COVID-19 test but will be subject to a health screening and risk assessments by Jamaican health authorities. All passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout the airport in Kingston.

Honduras flights

A flight to La Ceiba, Honduras, is scheduled for 12:50pm on Wednesday, 23 Sept., but is fully booked, the airline said.

Another flight to La Ceiba will depart at 12:50pm on Thursday, 22 Oct.

Cayman Airways, outlining the immigration requirements for Honduras, pointed out that the Honduran government requires all passengers to register online with the Honduran authorities prior to departure. Only Hondurans are currently allowed to fly on Cayman Airways repatriation flights to La Ceiba.

Also, upon arrival in Honduras, passengers must present the results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure. Arrivals in Honduras are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Passengers can complete the pre-check form as far out as two weeks prior to travel using this link: https://prechequeo.inm.gob.hn.

The airline noted that “depending on border reopening timeline, additional repatriation flights may be added”.

Connecting flights from the Sister Islands are also available for each flight, Cayman Airways stated.

Booking process

Those wishing to travel outbound on these repatriation flights to La Ceiba, Miami or Kingston can book seats directly with Cayman Airways by calling: in Cayman (345) 949-2311 or 1 (800) 422-9626 (toll free in the US); in Jamaica (876) 613-9105 or (toll free) (866) 759-1372; or in La Ceiba (toll free) (876) 613-9105.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com. People seeking to travel inbound to Grand Cayman should register with the government’s Travel Time division by calling (345) 649-6913, emailing [email protected], or completing this form online: www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.

Details on flights can been seen at this two links: Schedule for August-September and updated schedule for September-October.