Fidelity Pension Plan confirms payment of withdrawal applications

Brett Hill, president and country head of the RF Group’s Cayman-based pension plan, confirmed that all approved withdrawal applications for the Fidelity Pension Plan since 1 May 2020 had been paid.

He noted, however, that, depending on the specified means of payment, certain July applications, including those requiring international wires and credit unions may still be in process.

“We thank our clients for their patience through what, at times, has been an overwhelming process,” Hill said in a press release. “We hope the funds are able to assist with the many difficulties clients have been, and are still, experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Hill said that all applications received between 1 Aug. and 31 Aug. are being processed and would be paid out by mid-September.

Any pension participants requiring additional information with respect to their applications should contact Carolee Crowley at [email protected].