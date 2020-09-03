10 ideas to reshape Cayman after COVID-19

Over the next few months, the Cayman Compass will be continuing the Cayman 2.0 series, dedicating our Issues section to the ongoing debate over how to build better, more resilient islands in the aftermath of the pandemic.

We want to hear your vision for Cayman’s future.

We’re seeking contributions from guest columnists along the theme of ‘My Cayman 2.0’.

Contributions should be a maximum of 500 words and focus on the one big idea you think Cayman should adopt as part of its vision for the future.

Submissions can be sent to [email protected]. We will run the best ones in the paper and on our website.