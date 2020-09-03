Provenance Properties recently raised more than US$48,000 for Cayman’s Acts of Random Kindness charity in an online auction.

The auction, held on 23 July, was hosted through an entirely digital platform, organisers said in a press release this week.

“As the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the Cayman Islands, the auction evoked the spirit of the Christie’s name as the world’s oldest auction house. Whilst it may not have included the rare art, antiques and jewels that are featured in global Christie’s auctions, it did feature works by Cayman artists, staycations, gift certificates for local services and experiences and luxury home goods,” the release stated.

The auction raised more than US$24,000, an amount matched by R3 Cayman Foundation for a total amount of more than $48,000 in support of ARK’s efforts to provide food relief to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

R3 was established in May 2020 in response to the pandemic and is committed to the sustainable future of the Cayman Islands through assisting with readiness, relief and recovery in times of crisis.

“We were so impressed with the range of goods that were donated,” said Sheline Chandi, senior marketing coordinator at Dart, who helped organise the auction on behalf of Provenance Properties. “Over 100 items were donated and about 150 people took part in the bidding process, which resulted in a meaningful and fun event for everyone. It also provided a great outlet for home owners who had spent time decluttering their space whilst sheltering in place.”

Chandi, in the release, noted that the auction is set to become an annual event and is one of several ways that the brokerage will continue to support relief and recovery efforts in the Cayman Islands.