Premier hails Holness landslide victory

Premier Alden McLaughlin has extended congratulations to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Jamaica Labour Party on their landslide victory in the general election in Jamaica Thursday.

Holness, who returns as Prime Minister for a second term, swept the polls, clenching 49 seats out of 63 in the Jamaican parliament, while the People’s National Party walked away with 14, based on preliminary results.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, 14 of 18 women fielded by the Jamaica Labour Party in the general election won their seats, among them seven newcomers. “The number brings a new record for female representation in George William Gordon House at any time to 18, 14 for the JLP and four for the People’s National Party,” the newspaper noted

McLaughlin, in a statement Friday, commended both the JNP and PNP for the smooth and successful poll.

“I applaud Prime Minister Holness, the Jamaica Labour Party and the Leader of the Opposition Peter Phillips and the People’s National Party for running a fair and peaceful election. I’m sure it has not been easy campaigning and getting the population to come out to the polls when a pandemic such as COVID is at large in the community,” he said.

He added, “The Cayman Islands and Jamaica have strong connections that have endured over the decades. I and my Government look forward to continue working together with Prime Minister Holness and his team for the mutual benefit of our countries and I look forward to once again meeting with him in person when we are able.”

The Gleaner also reported that PNP president Peter Phillips indicated Friday morning that he plans to resign as party head and opposition leader.

Phillips told a press conference that he has written to the party chairman asking for arrangements to be made to select a new leader.

He said he intends to remain until a new officeholder is selected.