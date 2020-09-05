Police searching for missing teen

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a teenager who has not been since Friday.

Officers say they received reports that Jenecia Barnes, 14, of George Town, had not returned home from school on Friday 4 Sept., according to an RCIPS press release.

“Jenecia was last seen at the John Gray High School in her school uniform,” said an RCIPS spokesperson. “She was wearing black sneakers and a pink and blue backpack.”

Barnes is of light complexion with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who with information about Barnes’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via their website.