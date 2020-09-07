The Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cayman 2020 programme has resumed its seminars after they were put on hold for approximately six months, due to COVID-19.

The ‘Immigration and Workforce Development’ seminar, initially scheduled for mid-March, was held on 2 Sept. at the Kimpton Seafire.

Leadership Cayman is a six-month programme which aims to help participants acquire an in-depth view of social, economic, business and political issues in the Cayman Islands; develop the necessary skills to assume leadership roles; and to get involved in community projects.

Chamber CEO Wil Pineau said in a press release, “I am really delighted that we are now able to resume Leadership Cayman 2020 with in person seminars. I wish to thank the class mentor, Prasana, a Leadership Cayman graduate, and class members Kevin Grzybouski and Genevieve Georgiades who organised Wednesday’s seminar.”

Pineau also thanked all the panellists and sponsors who have supported this first seminar since the March shutdown.

The panellists for the immigration seminar included Nicholas Joseph, partner at HSM Chambers; Wesley Howell, chief officer in the Ministry of Employment and Border Control; Jeremy Scott, acting director of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman; and Steve McIntosh, Chamber secretary and founder and CEO of CML Offshore Recruitment.

The seminar participants discussed the role of WORC in immigration and employment services, and new opportunities for Caymanian job seekers and employers needing to fill vacancies, as well as the challenges for employers requiring work permits. Panellists also touched on the issue of border control, given the need to reopen the economy to revive jobs in the tourism sector.