Tropical Storm Paulette forms in Atlantic

A tropical depression being tracked in the Atlantic by meteorologists has developed in Tropical Storm Paulette, the 16th named storm of this year’s busy hurricane season.

Paulette is the earliest 16th named storm of any Atlantic season by 10 days. The previous record was Philippe, which formed on 17 Sept. 2005, according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.

As of this morning (Monday, 7 Sept.), the storm, previously named Tropical Depression 17, was located about 1,300 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, moving at a speed of 3 miles per hour in a west-northwesterly direction.

The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph.

On its current predicted trajectory, outlined by the NHC, it appears the system will pass well north of the Cayman Islands.

In a bulletin issued this morning, the NHC stated, “Near the end of the week, the

models indicate that Paulette’s winds will plateau or possibly decrease. This appears to be the result of increasing southwesterly shear associated with [an] upper-level trough that is forecast to deepen over the central Atlantic on Thursday and Friday.”

Tropical Depression 18

Meanwhile, forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Depression 18, which is forecast to develop into a tropical storm later today. The weather system is located 185 miles east of the Cape Verde Islands, where a tropical storm warning is already in effect.

Tropical Depression 18 is moving west-northwest at 10 mph, according to the NHC.

Local weather conditions

Cayman’s National Weather Service, in its afternoon forecast, said both Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression 18 currently pose no threat to the Cayman Islands.

In local weather, the NWS stated that the islands can expect scattered showers, along with light easterly winds and slight seas, for the next 24 hours, in association with an upper level low pressure system over central Cuba.

Further east, a tropical wave over Jamaica will move into the Cayman area this evening, bringing additional showers.