SMP Group rebrands to Suntera Global

SMP Group, the international corporate, fund and private client services provider, has launched a new brand identity under the name Suntera Global.

The move comes one year after the group’s management buyout, under CEO David Hudson, backed by Palatine Private Equity.

In a press release, Hudson said, “After the management buyout in June 2019, we set out on an ambitious growth and transformation project, investing heavily in our staff, premises and technology.”

Since then the group has made three strategic acquisitions, in Jersey, the Isle of Man and Hong Kong; updated its technological infrastructure; and grown organically despite highly unusual circumstances, he added.

“In that context, we felt it was appropriate to recognise the revitalised nature of the group with a modern brand that better reflects the dynamic business we are today,” he said.

Suntera Global employs 270 staff in seven jurisdictions. The international team provides corporate, fund and private client services together with compliance consultancy, escrow, accounting and tax services.