Visitors hope to return to Cayman

My wife had a yearly planned trip by her union here in Ohio, for us to visit your island every four months, for a medical visit.

We did go in November of 2019, but up jumped COVID, and ruined the plan that was at hand. Now we don’t know what’s going to happen. We were so thrilled to get back down to the Cayman Islands and our dream faded away. I hope they can do it all over again,

We sort of got spoiled there and want to return. Our first trip was at the resort mostly so we have a lot of exploring to do! Hope we can make it this year, or the start of 2021!

Robert Ulizza