Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Holiday Inn, Seven Mile Beach

Jeanne Ebanks kindly submitted this 1980 picture of her and her husband, Jim Ebanks (son of George Ebanks and grandson of John Timothy Ebanks, West Bay). They are standing on one of the original Holiday Inn’s swimming pool bridges.

There was a thatch hut in the centre of the pool, accessed by multiple bridges positioned over a variety of water depths.

The Holiday Inn was a very popular hangout for locals and tourists, where Barefoot Man would play weekly and people could register to board the booze cruise.

A scene from ‘The Firm’ was filmed here, and in The Wreck of the Ten Sails lounge indoors, patrons could enjoy live music or international comedians, courtesy of Coconuts Comedy Club.

The Holiday Inn property was eventually razed and is now the location of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].