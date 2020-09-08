A pair of earthquakes struck the Cayman Islands area Tuesday morning, according to the Earthquake+ app.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 4.9 earthquake about 64 miles east-southeast of East End, Grand Cayman. That quake hit around 8am at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the USGS. Ninety-three people indicated that they felt the earthquake, according to the Earthquake+ app.

The USGS did not list the other earthquake as of 8:38am Tuesday morning.

The Earthquake+ app indicated that other quake occurred in the same area at around 3am and registered as a 4.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale. There were 30 people who indicated they felt that quake, according to the app.

It’s unclear whether the earthquakes caused any damage. The US Tsunami Warning System indicated there were no tsunami threats as of Tuesday morning. Hazard Management Cayman Islands had not posted about the seismic events as of 8:45am Tuesday.

The Compass will update this story as more information becomes available.