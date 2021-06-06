Police are investigating the death of a man at the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel.

Travel Cayman, which oversees the quarantine process, confirmed in a statement that police responded shortly after 10am this morning to a report of a man who was found unresponsive at the hotel.

Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Travel Cayman stated that there is no risk to public health, and that police are investigating the death.