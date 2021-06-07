Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.
A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Dimmy John (dih-meh jon) Noun – 1. A large iron pot used for cooking outdoors as well as inside. 2. A pot used for brewing soups, cooking beef and turtle and boiling crabs. E.g. “Ya cyah go wrong wid ah good Dimmy John on da stove.”
