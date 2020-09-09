Live: Ask the Experts – State of the media

Trust in media. The advent of “fake news”. Declining circulation numbers. Shifting to digital, citizen journalism and new revenue models.



These are some of the topics we’ll be discussing on today’s roundtable, which includes:

* Radio Cayman News Director April Cummings

* Former Cayman 27 Station Manager Tammi Sulliman

* Cayman Current Founder and Editor Patrick Brendel

* UpNorthNews Managing Editor Pat Kreitlow

* Former WestStar CEO Bob Taylor

* Former Press & Journal Editor Jason Maddux

Got a question? Email us at [email protected] or WhatsApp us at (345)526-NEWS.