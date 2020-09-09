Public invited to raise funds to fight childhood cancers

The family of 9-year-old Felix Lubin, who passed away last year after a 22-month battle with cancer, is inviting runners and walkers to help raise funds to combat childhood cancer.

The Parkway Run & Walk in Philadelphia is held every September to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Felix was treated. This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the event is being held virtually.

In an online appeal, the Cayman Islands-based family recalled the fight young Felix put up against neuroblastoma, a deadly form of paediatric cancer.

As his cancer mutated and spread, Felix underwent what his family described as “excruciating” treatment, “and the courage and warmth with which he endured it was inspirational”, they said.

Felix passed away on 29 Oct. 2019.

“Despite his suffering, he always had a kind word for the nurses and physicians fighting to save his life. The doctors identified the genetic mutations that needed to be turned off but the medicine required to do so, the medicine Felix needed to save his life, had not yet been created. Remarkable strides have been made but we need to do better,” Felix’s parents, Kyle and Michael, and sister Cleo, said in their appeal.

The community in Cayman has come out in support of Felix in the past, taking part in fundraisers and events such as a ‘superhero’ day on the beach, football tournaments, yoga sessions and more.

The family noted that every day 43 children receive a cancer diagnosis.

“Felix was an exceptional little boy who loved surfing, fishing and his sister. He loved his school, his friends and nature. He was tough, kind, curious and quick to laugh. He brought so much joy to our lives and we are struggling to find our way without him. Cancer took everything but our memories from us. Our lives now have a void that can’t be filled – our hearts will never be as joyful, the sun will never shine as brightly, a meal will never taste as good,” the family stated.

“To know that our son could have been saved if childhood cancer research were better funded is devastating to acknowledge and no more families should be forced to confront that reality,” his parents added.

The family is asking people to take part in the virtual fundraiser this year in honour of Felix and other children who have fallen victim to cancer.

Organisers say 100% of every donation to the Parkway Run & Walk will help the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, or CHOP, make breakthroughs in understanding the causes of childhood cancer and develop new treatments, and possibly lead to a cure for childhood cancer.

The hospital runs a top-rated paediatric oncology programme.

This year, the Parkway Run & Walk: Virtual Edition, presented by Citadel, is a team challenge throughout September in which participants motivate themselves to achieve 6,546 miles in honour of the 6,546 CHOP oncology patients treated in the past decade.

Teams can reach the mileage goal through a variety of activities, such as walking, running, cycling or swimming, as well as fundraising, team recruitment and more. Participants can also create a custom challenge that is meaningful to their team.

CHOP has a target of $1 million. As part of that, the Felix Lubin 33 Run & Walk is aiming to raise a total of $33,333.

For more information on the event, visit the CHOP donor drive page.