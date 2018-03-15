Charity ride supports young cancer patient

The Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association is organizing a charity ride in support of 7-year-old resident Felix Lubin, who is battling cancer. The association hopes to show support for the family and raise funds for the extensive, ongoing treatment that Felix needs to fight stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Felix is receiving treatment at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

The Poker Run ride starts at 10 a.m. on March 18 at Paperman’s Coffeehouse at the Strand Shopping Plaza. The ride ends at Seven Mile Beach. Entry costs $50 per rider. The top three riders will win a prize. Other prizes will be raffled off. Food will be prepared by Dayne Brady and Clean Gas.

To register for the ride, contact Keith Keller at [email protected] or 916-0088.