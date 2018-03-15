Students from Cayman International School and Cayman Prep got some mock diplomatic experience when they attended a model United Nations conference called CAY-MUN III on March 7. This is the third year for the conference.

The students got experience debating in a U.N. format, discussing the issues involved in plastic pollution of ocean waters and the impact of tourism on small island nations.

CAY-MUN was launched in November 2015 as an on-island high school, model U.N. conference so that students did not have to travel to the U.S. or Europe to take advantage of the MUN experience.

Students begin preparing for the event two months in advance, taking on the roles of researchers to prepare background information and create “how to” guides for those who are new to the MUN experience. The guides help newcomers to more fully engage in the proceedings.