Businesses called on to join virtual festival

The Ministry of Commerce announced its first virtual festival – Experience Cayman – with a schedule of online activities based around shopping, eating, staying and playing on island.

The festival, which launches in October and is set to run for eight weeks, is designed to inspire Cayman Islands residents to support local businesses, the ministry said in a press release.

“With many local businesses working to rebuild after closing for months and others not able to operate to their full potential until international borders reopen, it has never been more important to support local,” Minister Joey Hew said.

“Experience Cayman is firstly a hub of online experiences and resources for people to find new ways to experience our islands and discover new small businesses and artisans, and secondly a rally cry for residents to help support and propel economic recovery in our country’s time of need.”

The festival will have eight virtual arenas, covering Heritage and Culture, Food and Beverage, Kids’ Activities, Wellness, Arts and Music, Retail, Domestic Tourism and Hospitality. Visitors will be able to browse and take part in unique online experiences from some of Cayman’s most interesting business owners, creators, thought leaders and personalities, as well as an online marketplace showcasing all participating companies, the commerce ministry said.

“The Experience Cayman virtual festival is completely free, but we encourage you to support our participating local vendors by shopping and dining with them or trying out one of their incredible offerings, services or excursions,” the release added.

To champion the campaign’s important message, encourage local consumers to spend their dollars locally and experience all the islands have to offer, the ministry has launched an open call inviting businesses and entrepreneurs across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to sign up to be a part of the Experience Cayman virtual festival.

Participation is free of charge and includes a broad spectrum of promotional support from Experience Cayman for the duration of the festival.

Colin Lumsden, the ministry’s George Town manager and revitalisation initiative coordinator, said, “We are encouraging people to participate in Experience Cayman by: submitting a piece of content that showcases their service, product or attraction for the domestic market; submitting details on their upcoming events or initiatives to be promoted through Experience Cayman platforms; or register their interest to be included in a select line-up of Experience Cayman-produced festival content.”

To learn more about Experience Cayman or to sign up to participate in the campaign, go to www.experiencecayman.ky or follow Experience Cayman on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ExperienceCayman) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/experience_cayman/).