Eligible Caymanians urged to register to vote

Any eligible Caymanians wanting to vote in the General Election on 26 May 2021 have until 4 Jan. 2021 to register.

The next interim deadline to register to vote is Thursday, 1 Oct. Those who register by this date will be added to the Register of Electors and be able to vote from 1 Jan. next year onwards.

Caymanians aged 17, who otherwise meet the voter eligibility requirements and will turn 18 on or before the date of the next general election, are permitted to register to vote before their next birthday.

Individuals looking to take advantage of this constitutional provision, should review their documentation, the Electoral Office said in a press release.

Those who will lose their right to be Caymanian when they turn 18 will be required to apply for and receive a continuation of that right before their voter-registration process can continue.

There are currently 21,903 voters on the Register of Electors.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell, said, “Since the last registration deadline, we have seen encouraging numbers of individuals registering to vote.

“As we begin to increase our efforts ahead of the next general election, we hope to see more people come forward to register. By registering to vote, you play your part in maintaining a healthy democracy in the Cayman Islands,” he added.

To register to vote, Caymanians must be aged 18 or older, locally resident and have resided in Cayman for no less than 24 months in the last four years.

Those wishing to register to vote must complete an application form available from the Elections Office and submit it, together with the required supporting documents, either in person or by email.

The required supporting documents are:

Caymanian Status holders:

Birth certificate

Caymanian Status Certificate or letter

Photo ID (either passport or driver’s licence)

Caymanian-born and have Caymanian parent/s or grandparents:

Birth certificate of applicant, if born on the Islands

Birth certificate of one of his/her parents or grandparents who were born on the Islands

An acknowledgement letter

Photo ID (either passport or driver’s licence)

Those who have recently concluded prison sentences of more than 12 months need to re-register to vote using the same process.

Individuals who are unsure if they are currently registered can check their details on the Elections Office website or in person at that office.

The Elections Office said existing voters should do their part to maintain the accuracy of the list of electors and update details if necessary.

This includes:

Existing voters who have recently moved residence or changed their name or occupation

Friends or family of a registered voter who has passed away within the last six months, particularly if the individual passed away overseas

Family members who believe their relative is no longer medically or mentally able to vote (this should be confirmed in writing by a medical doctor)

Individuals who wish to object to a voter being included in the list on the grounds that they have been living outside the Cayman Islands for more than two years for reasons other than medical, education, work for the government or work on an aircraft or ship.

For more information go to www.elections.ky.