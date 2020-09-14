The Cayman Ministers’ Association is continuing its opposition to the Civil Partnership Law, which came into force earlier this month.

In a statement issued Monday by chairman Pastor Torrance Bobb, the association said it rejected arguments from Governor Martyn Roper that implementing the legislation was necessary for the rule of law.

“We believe that the rule of law finds its origin from the Supreme Law Giver as given in the Bible,” the association said in its statement.

It said Section 1(2) and the preamble of the Constitution referring to Cayman’s Christian heritage “should be seen as consequential to legislative actions and meaningful, (not mere ‘window dressing’ that has nothing more than sentimental value), and should therefore influence legislation”.

Earlier this month, Roper assented to the law, paving the way for same-sex couples to enter into legally-recognised relationships. He used his reserved powers under Section 81 of the Constitution to implement the law.

The legislation was an amended version of the Domestic Partnership Bill which was rejected in the Legislative Assembly after government members Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Dwayne Seymour and Captain Eugene Ebanks joined with Opposition members to vote down the bill.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who piloted the bill, criticised MLAs for putting the islands in a position where the UK was forced to legislate for Cayman. He called for the community to come together and move forward now that the law is in place. He also reminded that Cayman remains a democracy.

Responding to the premier’s statement, the Cayman Ministers’ Association said, “We are fully aware that the form of government in the Cayman Islands is a democracy, rather than a theocracy, yet we are convinced that legislation which counters the clear biblical, age-old practices and basic biology of human sexuality is not in the best interest of our community – hence our opposition to the Civil Partnership Law.”

The association stated that it was fully persuaded that it “must do all within our power to point people in the way that God has directed us to follow (note that the importance of God’s Word is also affirmed in our Constitution). We do not see directing people to follow God’s Word as being either demeaning to them in either attitude or action, but rather seeking what is for their greatest good.”