With Cayman’s COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings capped at 500, the Lions Clubs of Tropical Gardens and Cayman Brac are redesigning their annual Brenda Tibbetts-Lund Memorial Walk.

The popular fundraiser, which is in its 23rd year, is held in support of breast cancer awareness.

The clubs have launched the ‘Brenda Tibbetts-Lund Memorial Month-Long Step Challenge’ this year instead of organising the walk/run.

“Due to the restrictions, as a result of the pandemic, we do not know if the numbers for gatherings would change by October, so it was decided to do something different, since the usual 400 to 500 participants wouldn’t be able to gather in one place for the walk/run,” said Norma McField, membership chair of the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The club’s breast cancer awareness committee chair, Maxine Bravo, in a media release, said the Step Challenge competition will begin on 1 Oct. and end on 24 Oct. at 11:59pm.

“Registration is now available exclusively on Cayman Active at a cost of only $15,” Bravo said, adding that participants can register after 1 Oct., but will not be eligible for prizes.

Steps will be tracked on Cayman Active once participants register for the competition. People can sign up to take part as an individual, a group or a corporate team.

“Teams with the most average steps will be eligible to win the Corporate Gold Cup inscribed with the group’s name. First, second and third place medals will be awarded to individuals with the highest steps. All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation, which will be emailed to the address which was used to register,” Bravo said.

To register as a group, there should be at least 10 participants. Groups of 10 or more will receive one free registration. Groups must have one fixed name and registration fee paid for each participant.

“The registration fee of the participants will help the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens provide vouchers for women to receive mammograms and also support survivors in our community. The first 300 registrants will receive a free fitness tracker,” Bravo added.

The trackers will be distributed by the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens at the Lions Den, 522 Shedden Road (Next to the Mango Tree Restaurant) Mondays to Thursdays 11am to 2pm and Saturdays 11am to 6pm.

On Cayman Brac, participants can collect the trackers from any member of the Cayman Brac Lions Club.

“Participants are also invited to post/share photos of their participation on our Facebook and Instagram pages or to enter the best group or individual photo competition email photos to [email protected] daily, weekly or fortnightly, through the end of the competition,” Bravo said in the statement.

The public will be allowed to vote for the best group and best individual photographs. The winner will qualify for a free gift.