UCCI vocational programme students receive honours

More than 100 students who were part of an accelerated vocational programme received their certificates at a ceremony last week at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

The students took part in compressed six-week courses designed to train Caymanian workers in job areas that have been identified as critical as the local economy recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training classes that were offered at the college included plumbing, electrical work, air conditioning, QuickBooks, customer service, food preparation and computer technology.

On Thursday, 10 Sept., 108 students received their certificates after completing their respective courses.

Financing for the courses, which began in mid-July, was aided by a grant from the R3 Cayman Foundation, the non-profit coalition formed in recent months to address the economic recovery.

Joannah Bodden Small, chair of the R3 recovery committee, spoke to the students, and UCCI president and CEO Stacy McAfee, vice president and provost J.D. Mosley-Matchett, UCCI board of governors member Steve Bramwell, and TVET interim director Fenslie Smith also addressed the gathering, which included Dave Johnson, president of the Cayman Contractors Association, according to a press release from the college.

TVET courses range from seven weeks to three semesters. For information on signing up for classes or for other questions, visit www.ucci.edu.ky. Individuals also can register directly on https://connect.ucci.edu.ky/register/sponsoredshortcourses or visit the UCCI campus.

College officials said the registration deadline has been extended to 28 Sept. Classes start on 21 Sept. UCCI’s admissions team can be contacted at [email protected] or by calling 623-8224.