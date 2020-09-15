Criminal Records Office addresses delays

The RCIPS Criminal Records Office advised Tuesday that application processing times should now take around five working days.

A statement from the office added that adjustments, such as increasing resources and working with other agencies, have been made to address a backlog.

“We are aware that persons have been experiencing much longer wait times than usual for the processing of applications, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” a statement read on Tuesday.

“These delays have resulted in a backlog of applications which we are working diligently to clear, and stem from several issues, including disruptions due to COVID-19 restrictions and a significant spike since the restrictions have been lifted and parts of the economy reopen.”

Applications for police clearance certificates should be made online at http://www.eservices.gov.ky/. Other applications should be made at https://www.rcips.ky/forms. Online payments to RCIPS should be made through a bank transfer.