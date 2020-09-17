Regiment legislation to be debated next month

The Defence Bill, establishing the legal framework for the Cayman Islands Regiment, is set to go to the Legislative Assembly at its next sitting, expected to be in October.

The regiment has already been set up and its first platoon of 51 reservists graduated last month.

The bill, sponsored by the Governors’ Office, will regulate the administration of the regiment. The proposed legislation was gazette this week and is now open for public comment.

The regiment aims to have at least 175 members by the end of 2021, with recruitment already under way for the second platoon.

The proposed law outlines the functions of the regiment, which will include the defence of the islands; providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief; and assisting the police and coast guard.

It also provides that in the performance of their duties, members of the regiment may carry firearms under the authority of the commanding officer. Members may also be required to perform military services, including training and non-combatant duties.

In addition, the governor is required to consult the premier before ordering deployment to a “foreign state”, but agreement is not required for deployment within Cayman or to another British Overseas Territory.

The bill also includes a provision to give retroactive effect to all the action and appointments made prior to the law being brought into force.

The draft legislation also outlines who qualifies to join the regiment, as well as the disciplinary process for members. It sets out the powers delegated to the regiment’s commanding officer, including authorising the powers to arrest and to charge.

Upon enlistment, a member of the regiment shall serve a minimum of two years and an officer at least three years.