The Cayman Code Academy has announced new cyber-security education programmes.

Participants will be able to interact in real-time with a team of tech instructors. Flexible course schedules will allow individuals working full-time to register for evening or weekend classes.

The coding school, sponsored by Cayman Enterprise City and powered by Code Fellows, features professional cyber-security instructors from global tech firms including Microsoft and Google.

Charlie Kirkconnell, CEC’s chief executive officer, said in a press release that the academy’s programming falls under the Enterprise Cayman workforce development initiatives by CEC. Caymanians and residents of all backgrounds are invited to obtain a tech education “so that Cayman’s workforce can meet the demands of Cayman’s growing tech industry”.

Kirkconnell said, “As CEC’s special economic zone, Cayman Tech City, grows and job opportunities in tech become increasingly available we want to ensure that Cayman’s workforce has access to globally recognised, professionally led tech education.”

The cyber-security and coding courses range from entry-level single-day workshops, which individuals can take without prior experience, to advanced professional-development level courses, where intensive programming can run up to 20 weeks.

To assist those impacted by COVID-19, CEC has created a needs-based financial assistance fund, designed specifically to help support interested Caymanians cover the cost of tuition. Applicants that can demonstrate a need for financial assistance, along with the ability to meet the requirements of both code and cyber-security courses, are invited to apply.

The upcoming series of cyber-security classes is scheduled to begin 3 Oct. Individuals who are interested in taking part can learn more about scholarship opportunities and what to expect from the courses by attending a free information seminar online, which takes place Wednesday, 30 Sept., at 1pm.

To register for the upcoming information session visit: https://www.caymanenterprisecity.com/caymancodeacademyinfosession and for more information about the academy visit https://www.caymancodeacademy.com/.