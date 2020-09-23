Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district; they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

Handy guides to shed light on these colloquialisms are ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Go bite ya own colour. What it means: (from Old People Times). An instruction for mosquitos to stay away. Example: “Aaaaahhh! Boy I hate all ah unna ol’ miskittas yih’see? Try so go bite ya own colour.”