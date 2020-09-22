No new COVID-19 cases were reported among Tuesday’s 321 test results.

The negative tests come one day after government announced the first case of apparent community transmission on Monday for the first time in 10 weeks.

The individual identified on Monday was asymptomatic and had no travel history, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in the latest update.

Government has no plans at this time to change the current suppression level (level two, minimal suppression).

There are 232 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands to date is 210. Of those, 205 have recovered and one died.