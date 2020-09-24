The Central Planning Authority has granted permission for Dart to build a centralised laundry facility in industrial Park off Sparky’s Drive.

According to the planning application, which was submitted on 2 Sept., the facility will include a diesel generator along with a 5,000-gallon diesel fuel tank, two 100,000-gallon water storage tanks, two 10,000-gallon LPG tanks and a 5-foot chain link fence.

In its application to the Central Planning Authority, Dart said the new laundry would not be for use by the general public, but will be a central location for the laundry services of the various hotels owned and operated by the company.

“Currently, each hotel partner performs their own laundry services on premises,” said a Dart spokesperson. “A centralised facility provides an opportunity to streamline current processes and implement the latest in technology, resulting in water savings of 17.8 million gallons per year.”

Dart also expects that the new facility “will reduce the environmental impact of the hotel laundering process” and cut its carbon footprint by as much as 173,000 pounds per year, “the equivalent of 17 cars”.

No specific completion date was given, but the Dart spokesperson said the facility is expected to be finished by 2021.

“Although the central laundry facility was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing effects on the global tourism industry offer an opportunity to progress development projects that contribute to the interim local economic recovery while positioning the hospitality industry for a more sustainable future,” said the spokesperson.