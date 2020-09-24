Endurance athlete Kerri Kanuga is planning yet another marathon event to raise money for charity.

This time, however, she’s trading in her running shoes for a swim suit.

Kanuga on Saturday, 26 Sept. plans to swim 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) across the North Sound as part of the ‘Making Waves for Charity’ event. She’s set to begin the trek in the waters off Barkers Beach, in West Bay, before swimming to Starfish Point and then back across the sound to Camana Bay.

The fundraiser aims to support Hannah’s Heroes, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Canine Friends Cayman.

“Looks like I have some swimming to do! Should be interesting as I have not swam much in the last 5 years,” Kanuga posted on social media.

The event is scheduled to begin at Barkers at 7am and Kanuga anticipates arriving at Camana Bay at 3pm, where there will be a happy hour fundraiser from 3-5pm.

Endurance events are nothing new to Kanuga. She has completed several long-distance running events, including the 135-mile Badwater Ultra Marathon, which is considered among the hardest events of that kind in the world.

Runs going virtual

While Kanuga will be swimming, other charity events are going online.

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants annual charity run, for instance, is going virtual for 2020.

The “Conquer COVID-19 Run/Walk” will benefit Resilience Cayman, a volunteer-based programme managed by the Chamber of Commerce that provides food support, financial coaching, intern placements and farmer support, according to a CIIPA press release.

“Resilience has worked closely with a number of organisations on island to effectively and efficiently help families and small, local businesses and we’re pleased to be able to assist in this way,” CIIPA chief executive officer Sheree Ebanks said in the release.

The event is open to everyone, and participants are encouraged to run or walk in their neighbourhood, on their treadmills, or wherever their journey takes them. To register, visit www.ciipa.ky, then complete your race by the end of September and submit your photos and your time. All participants will receive a souvenir tech shirt.

The annual run has raised more than $35,000 for local charities including the Cayman Islands Red Cross, Special Olympics Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and the YMCA.

The Cayman Islands Marathon also announced that it will be offering a virtual option this year as well.