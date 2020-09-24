The Port Authority is moving to auction off unclaimed goods as space runs out its cargo warehouse, Port Director Joseph Woods has said.

A public advertisement has been posted on the authority’s website advising of the upcoming auction, which has been tentatively planned for 24 Oct.

“This is cargo that has not been collected by the importer and the space would assist us, so under section 24 of the Port Law, we are auctioning the cargo that has not been claimed,” Woods told the Cayman Compass, adding, “So, if there is an importer who has for some reason not collected their cargo for a period greater than four weeks, they should make contact with our Billing Office to clear and collect it.”

The quantity of items to be auctioned is still being processed, he said.

“We are still calling customers to determine if they are going to collect their cargo or not. We hope to finalise that process by next week,” he said.

Woods said online packages that are backlogged at Customs have nothing to do with the impending auction.

“We don’t handle air freight,” he said. “Amazon and FedEx and DHL are air freight. They mainly come in via the airport and are at Customs warehouse. That has nothing to do with the [Port Authority]. We are rather quick. The only time someone may ship Amazon goods via sea freight is if it is a large or heavy item that cannot be sent via air freight.”



Among the items destined for the seller’s block are cars, appliances and personal items, some of which have been languishing at the port for over a year.

Woods said the auction items will be published on the Port Authority website and the Government Gazette in the coming days.

The online public notice on the port website reminds the public that “it is imperative that all customers who have uncollected cargo, pick up their cargo. As per the Port Regulations (2020 Revision), all cargo left at the Port Authority in excess of five days are subject to a storage fee. Additionally, the Port Authority Law (1999) allows for any cargo left longer than 15 days to be declared abandoned and auctioned after a four week period.”

Proceeds of the auction sales are divided between the Port Authority and Customs.

Anyone with queries about the auction or their goods can call 914-3788.