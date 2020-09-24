Flag football goes into semi-finals

On Friday, 18 Sept., the playoffs of the 2020 Burger King CoEd League kicked off.

With teams Popeyes and Maples holding the top spot in their respective Gold and Silver cup brackets, Round 1 (quarter-finals) got under way, featuring match-ups such as Coca-Cola vs Deloitte Mambas and Magnum vs Cayman Auto.

With all teams having knocked off the lockdown rust, there were some great games with exciting plays made on both sides of the ball.

The 7pm game slot featured match-ups between Coca-Cola and Deloitte; and Kimpton Seafire vs BnP BBQ.

In the Gold matchup, Coca-Cola played as if they hadn’t forgotten the 6 March loss to Deloitte in their second game of the season. Seeming unstoppable on offence, with consistent catches made by receivers Andrew Frederick and Ashley Wood, Coca-Cola scored fast and often.

Deloitte, led by James Stephens did not go quietly, marching down the field on offence, putting up 22 points of their own. Coca-Cola took the lead in the second half with 25 points, and then secured the game on defence to advance to the semi-finals this Friday.

The final score was Coca-Cola 25 – Deloitte 22.

On the Silver side, Kimpton Seafire and BnP BBQ was exciting from start to finish. Both teams have had troubles fielding players from time to time following the pandemic, so it was great to see them in their zone and leaving it all on the field.

Despite being short a girl, BnP BBQ played the entire game with only four players. However, they didn’t let it stop them from keeping up with the Seafire squad. Scoring both touchdowns for Seafire was Theo Edman. Anna Nyaundi Orlando Johnson and Natalie Edman were also key players on offence.

Seafire kept up the pressure on BnP BBQ with their speed and agility, but Brett Eden and Baron Solomon would do their part to post touchdowns for their team.

Sealing the deal was Vania Cornwall, who scored the final extra point.

After securing the win, BnP BBQ will play in the semi finals Friday night.

The final score was BnP BBQ 22 – Kimpton Seafire 13.

The 8pm game slot featured match-ups between Shottas vs Tribe Tattoo on the Gold side and Magnum vs Cayman Auto on the Silver side.

Tribe Tattoo got off to a good start and marched down the ball consistently, but were not able to score on their first drive. Shottas responded right back with a touchdown from Demitri Chisholm, with a QB run.

Tribe Tattoo had a strong second drive and were able to score following a touchdown from Scimone Campbell. Further touchdowns came from Cueme Parker, Chelsea Green and Thomas McField from Shottas, securing the win and a spot in the semi-finals.

The final score was Shottas 26 – Tribe Tattoo 6.

The match-up between Magnum and Cayman Auto on Field 2 pulled all the attention, with both teams trading touchdowns back to back.

Cedric Gidarisingh and Andre Morgan would do their part to add touchdowns for the Magnum squad, with Theo Edman making key catches downfield.

Cayman Auto, who scored first, had touchdowns recorded for their team by Chrissy and Jamal Bodden. Led by QB Robbie Cribb Sr., the Cayman Auto team secured the win and reserved a spot in the semi-finals.

The final score was Cayman Auto 24 – Magnum 18.

The final 9pm game slot featured a lone match-up in the Gold bracket – Burger Shack vs Balls Deep.

As the 4th and 5th seeds of the Gold bracket, these teams came out ready to play, with Balls Deep led by QB Kaleb Ebanks. Jonathan Allen led Balls Deep’s defence, and made sure his squad kept constant pressure on Burger Shack’s offence.

Burger Shack, in true “bend but not break” fashion, held on for a first round shutout, led by league veteran Perry Levy, who hauled in two touchdowns on the night.

The nine-time champions will have to dig deep in the semi-finals as they face off against this year’s first place team, Popeyes, at 7pm on Friday.

The final score was Burger Shack 26 – Balls Deep 0.

The semi-finals and finals for the 2020 Burger King CoEd League kicks off Friday night, 25 Sept., at the Ed Bush field at 7pm. The match-ups are:

Gold Championship

7pm – Popeyes vs. Burger Shack

8pm – Coca Cola vs. Shottas

9pm – Winner of 7pm Game vs. Winner of 8pm Game

Silver Championship

7pm – Maples vs. Cayman Auto

8pm – Dolphin Discovery vs. BnP BBQ

9pm – Winner of 7pm game vs. Winner of 8pm game

Submitted by William Peguero Jr.