Preserving for Posterity

Today’s news is tomorrow’s history. The Compass records the life and times of the Cayman Islands.

When it comes to telling the story of local history, nothing is more comprehensive than the local newspaper.

It represents the most extensive documentation of a community’s life and times, its priorities and perspectives, in a way no other material can.

The Cayman Compass – and other publications produced under the umbrella of Compass Media – provides a record of local news and information, highlighting issues and events unique to our islands.

This valuable information gives our people a sense of identity and serves as a window to the past.

A local press is a treasure-trove of information about society, culture and politics of the times. It documents the islands’ population and places; it records crime, deaths, births and local lore.

Indeed, it serves as a community scrapbook of sorts.

The Cayman Compass has been providing a record of the social and cultural history of our islands dating back to its inception in 1965.

It is our business to report news and events, and to provide commentary and context to the issues of the day. As a spin-off, it preserves and safeguards those stories and insights for future generations.

To understand a community is to read its history – and the pages of a local newspaper tell it like no other.

ARCHIVES

The Cayman Compass has been compiling copies of its newspapers, and other materials, in bound volumes for more than half a century. It has also archived photographs, an important visual documentation of the islands’ history.

These materials have served as a resource for historians, students, educators, researchers and academics, as well as the general public.

A long-term goal of Compass Media is to archive the pages of the local newspaper, and other important documents, into a digital format.

The digital version of the archives can then be made fully available to the community.

A digital archive also safeguards this invaluable information in the event of a fire, flood, hurricane or other natural disaster to preserve for posterity for generations to come.

This is what really happened, reported by a free press to a free people. It is the raw material of history; it is the story of our own times.

Henry Steel Commager, American historian and educator