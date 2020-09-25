The Cayman Islands Regiment has extended its recruitment deadline until next month.

Regiment Commander Lieutenant Colonel Simon Watson, in a statement Friday, said, “We have a lot of applications coming in, but we know that there are a lot more people in Cayman who wish to apply and we want them to have the opportunity, so we are extending the application closing date to Sunday, 4 October.”

The original deadline was this weekend.

Junior officer Shanice Kelly, who is working on the recruitment drive, said the regiment is seeking 55 new reservists.

Caymanians aged 18-50 are eligible to join, as are legal residents in the Cayman Islands who hail from the United Kingdom, Ireland, a British Overseas Territory or the Commonwealth.

Kelly said there had already been a favourable response to the recruitment drive.

She said recruits who pass through the selection process would take part in a 14-day training camp at the beginning of 2021.

She added, “We would adhere to the government guidance for COVID as it stands. We will make sure the necessary steps are taken to ensure safety during the recruitment phase.”

The legal framework to give formal standing to the regiment is set to be debated on the Legislative Assembly when it meets next month.

Earlier this month, Caymanian reservists Nathan Dack and Tyler Lawson left for the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst to further their military training.

Governor Martyn Roper, in a Facebook post on his official page about their departure, said the training is being made possible through UK support and would “prepare them for their future roles supporting our community in its time of need”.

For more information, visit https://www.exploregov.ky/ciregiment or email [email protected].