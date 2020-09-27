Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise. Was one of your relatives there for this event?

Opening a new road

This picture from 24 May 1935, shows a crowd of Caymanians preparing for the celebratory opening of the new road in North Side. Palm leaves decorate the signage and everyone is dressed up for the occasion. Photo: Submitted by Ivan Burges

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected]