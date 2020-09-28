The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (CIMPA)’s annual marketing conference and awards ceremony will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa on Friday.

This year’s full-day conference and evening awards gala will bring Cayman’s marketing community together for in-person networking, and feature virtual presentations from a host of internationally-recognised speakers.

The theme ‘Think Challenger’ will focus on igniting brands, building cultures and thriving.

Made up of virtual speaker sessions, a fireside chat, networking opportunities, and interactive experiences, the annual conference is the flagship event of the marketing association.

The conference portion of this year’s event is designed to provide local marketers with the tools they need to not only survive, but thrive, in the current environment, CIMPA said in a press release.

Speakers include Chad Dick of eatbigfish, the agency that founded challenger thinking; Jaqueleen Larson of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics; and home-grown talent Selita Ebanks, who will be speaking about her new wellness platform, The GOOD LOOK.

“2020 has certainly brought some very unique challenges for everyone,” said CIMPA Chair Julian Foster. “This year’s conference will highlight some great examples from challenger brands that have truly stood out from the crowd.”

The awards celebration evening, postponed from earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, will recognise nominees in eight categories.

Tickets for both events are available for purchase online now at www.cimpa.ky. Prices start at $150 for the awards evening and $250.00 for the full-day conference with discounts available for CIMPA members.