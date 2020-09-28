Business in brief

Mourant welcomes two articled clerks

Offshore law and governance services firm, Mourant, has welcomed two articled clerks – Chelsea Ayala and Gabrielle Myers – to its corporate practice.

Mourant now has a total of four articled clerks in its Cayman Islands office.

Chelsea Ayala joined the firm in July 2015 as a corporate assistant in Mourant Governance Services. She completed the Professional Practice Course at the Cayman Islands Law School in June 2019.

In February 2020, Ayala moved to the law firm in as a paralegal in the corporate team and has recently accepted the position of articled clerk.

Myers, who was the firm’s 2019 scholarship recipient, recently completed her LPC, graduating from the University of Law with commendation. Prior to that, she graduated from the University of Bedforshire, obtaining her LLB with First Class Honours.

Myers had been a summer student intern at the firm each year since 2016.

Mourant Cayman Islands Managing Partner, Hayden Isbister, said, “This is the first time that we’ve had four articled clerks at the same time and the increase in the number of trainees is an indicator of our commitment to supporting and developing Caymanian talent.”

Caribbean-based CPAs learn about data visualisation

The future of accounting and finance will be data-driven, according to a free online learning session hosted by CPA Canada for CPAs in the Caribbean region.

The introduction session to Microsoft’s data visualisation service Power BI taught participants how dashboards visually track, analyse and display key performance indicators (KPIs) to help business leaders quickly make informed and goal-oriented decisions.

“Power BI is a powerful tool that aggregates and organises data from multiple sources to provide real-time information about a company’s performance,” said Tashia Batstone, Senior Vice President, External Relations and Business Development, CPA Canada. “Recognising its usefulness as a tool for accountants, CPA Canada has added Power BI as a learning component to the CPA Professional Education Programme.”

The event on 23 Sept. was structured in three parts, featuring speakers from tech firm Intelligent Applications.

Kailash Maharaj talked about the data-driven organisation, including business intelligence and analytics, and where Power BI can fit in.

Fazil Ramdass and Ryan Gopeesingh led a detailed Power BI workshop.

Yajesh Maharaj discussed lessons learnt from implementing Power BI.

Karen Watson, chair of the CPA Canada Cayman Islands Chapter Advisory Council, said, “CPA Canada’s online learning events are greatly appreciated by our members, especially this particular session which clearly outlined the important role technology will play in the profession’s future.”

More than 150 CPAs from across the Caribbean participated in the virtual event.