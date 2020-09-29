Jonah Ebanks scored three times to give Scholars a 5-1 season-opening win over Future on Saturday and propel his club to the top of the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League standings after one week of play.

Ebanks subsequently earned CIFA Premier League Player of the Week honours.

Riley Doyle of Sunset was named Player of the Week on the women’s side.

Scholars, among the favourites to compete for a Premier League title this season, also got goals from Chris Douglas and Edroy Williams in the victory.

Mark Ebanks, the perennial goal-scoring threat who transferred to Future in the offseason, scored the lone goal for his side.

Defending league champion Bodden Town opened league play with a 1-0 win over Sunset FC. Ricoh Brown netted the winner for Bodden Town.

Fresh off earning hardware with back-to-back wins in the President’s Cup and the Charity Shield, Latinos lived up to the early season hype with a 3-1 win over East End United. Jose Melendez, Bayron McCoy and Raul Rodriguez each scored for Latinos, another favourite to make a run at the league title.

Academy began the 2020/21 campaign with a 2-0 win over George Town thanks to Romario Dixon’s brace.

Elite’s Jermaine Wilson converted a penalty that ended up the difference in a 1-0 win over Roma in round one.

Women’s Premier League

In the CIFA Women’s Premier League, Sunset trounced Latinos 16-0 over the weekend, powered by four goals from Chloe Bentick and three by Lauren Scott.

Six other players scored for Sunset in the win.

In the weekend’s other game, Roma and Scholars played to a 0-0 draw.

Men’s First Division

Elite Sports Club’s B team sits atop the CIFA Men’s First Division standings after one week of play. The West Bay club recorded a 3-0 win without having to take the pitch after a voluntary forfeit from Northside SC.

Scholars B beat Cayman Athletic 4-2 thanks in large part to Glen Chollette’s brace while Bodden Town B, Prospect Academy and Roma B also won over the weekend.